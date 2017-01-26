Jets assistant: Darrelle Revis capable of playing safety

A potential move to safety for Darrelle Revis seems like a logical transition and one the cornerback willingly discussed during his woeful 2016 campaign.

New York Jets new defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, officially hired a week ago, has no concerns about Revis’ ability to move to safety, if it happens in 2017.

“Darrelle is a guy that has a lot of football intelligence,” Wilson told NJ Advance Media’s Connor Hughes from the Senior Bowl. “I wouldn’t think it wouldn’t be a problem for him to pick it up.”

Revis got regularly torched last season. While still physical at the line of scrimmage, the 31-year-old lost a step allowing younger, sprier receivers to easily separate. Openings that were once mere cracks for quarterbacks to thread versus Revis became French casement windows.

For reference — if you don’t believe your own eyes — Pro Football Focus ranked Revis their No. 66 corner in 2016, just behind the like of Bryce Callahan and Sterling Moore.

The question is whether Revis might make the transition to safety for the Jets or another team. If New York cuts ties with the aging defensive back before the second day of the new league year, they’d be left with just $6 million in dead money.

“If he’s here, I’m going to coach the hell out of him,” Wilson said. “Hopefully we get the results we both want.”

The Jets could seek to get Revis to take a pay cut as part of a plan to move to safety. Wherever he plays, and for whatever team he plays, 2016 showed one thing for certain: Revis is no longer a $15 million player.