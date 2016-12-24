Jets at Patriots Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

The New York Jets headed to Foxboro and were blown out by the New England Patriots in embarrassing fashion.

New York Jets 3 New England Patriots 41

The New York Jets headed into Gillette Stadium with the chance to play spoiler for the New England Patriots’ run at home-field advantage through the playoffs. The game played out as most expected it to, as New York was completely annihilated by New England. New York played no obstacle to New England’s quest to earning their 13th win as they wait for the result of the Oakland game.

It started early as New York couldn’t get a thing going on offense, not even recording a first down in their first two drives. It was already 10-0 in favor of the Patriots before the Jets recorded that initial first down. Tom Brady connected on a touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett to open that lead up to ten points, and their was no looking back. It was 27-0 at halftime, and Jimmy Garropolo saw late action, to give you an idea of how this one turned out.

Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to action in the second quarter after Bryce Petty was lost to a left shoulder injury. He made a tackle when Malcolm Butler recovered Khiry Robinson‘s fumble. The tackle may have saved a touchdown, but it also ended Petty’s afternoon. It wasn’t like Petty had gotten going as he hadn’t completed a pass to that point. Fitzpatrick came in and went 8-of-21 the rest of the way, with two interceptions of his own to go along with Petty’s one. At one point in the second half, the Jets had the same number of completed pass as turnovers (4).

Todd Bowles coached the game after spending time in the hospital on Friday with a health scare. It’s safe to say that he would have rather stayed home. There was nothing encouraging for New York to hang onto in this one.

Three Stars

Tom Brady, Patriots — Brady played like he always does. He was calm, cool and collected to the tune of 214 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Malcolm Butler, Patriots — Butler posted two interceptions and a fumble recovery, proving he is more than just the guy that posted a Super Bowl interception.

Bilal Powell, Jets — Powell fought hard the entire way in place of Matt Forte, posting 15 carries for 60 yards on the ground.

Highlights

Next Game

New York plays out the string at home against Buffalo next week, while New England heads down to Miami.

