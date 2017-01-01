Jets kick off into end zone, recover for TD

The Buffalo Bills‘ start to 2017 has been no better than the end of their 2016.

The Bills were dominated all afternoon by the Jets in Sunday’s loss, and they capped a bad day by giving up the most unusual of all touchdowns.

Mr. Lynn, we implore you to burn all tape of this game ahead of your formal job interview.

When you account for the field goal that preceded this play and the extra point that followed the touchdown, the Jets scored 10 points in 0:00 of game time. Don’t say this wasn’t a special season in New York.