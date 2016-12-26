Jets must cut Sheldon Richardson in 2017

New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson has become more trouble than he’s worth. This is especially true since his 2017 price tag is $8,069,000.

Some may say the New York Jets should trade the troubled star and at least get something in return for him. Who will want the star? Will anyone trade any value for him?

Frankly, unless the Jets can get a draft pick in the first three rounds, it not worth a trade. His talent commands a lot, but his behavior doesn’t.

In fortunately it will be one year too late but now is definitely the time. There are four players on the radar to get cut by the Jets, and two will not cost the Jets anything.

One of them is defensive end Sheldon Richardson. He has zero dead money if he’s cut, and that is great for the team. It means they will be completely rid of his contract.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Richardson’s actions on Snapchat and the actions in the car after getting suspended make him untradeable.

The Jets can no longer keep the star in the locker room no matter how much talent he has. In addition to his off the field stuff, his production on the field has dipped in the last two seasons. The Jets can try to trade him if they want to. However, in the end, they will most likely end up cutting him.

