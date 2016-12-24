Jets QB Bryce Petty leaves game, again, against the Patriots

The quarterback carousel — if you want to consider it a ride — continues to spin out of control for the woeful New York Jets.

On Saturday, Bryce Petty once again was forced from a game, this time injuring his left shoulder against the New England Patriots.

And, once, again, Ryan Fitzpatrick — the team’s starter most of the season — was forced to come off the bench to step in for the former Baylor star.

It’s been that kind of year for the Jets, who at least had coach Todd Bowles on the sideline, a day after he was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

Pryce’s absence, though, is a problem. The team was supposed to be getting a good look at him late in the season after sticking with Fitzgerald all year, but Petty is having problems staying on the field for the second straight week.

