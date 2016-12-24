Jets say Todd Bowles to coach from sideline vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Jets say Todd Bowles will coach from the sideline against the Patriots on Saturday, a day after a medical scare sent him to the hospital.

After not traveling on the team plane on Friday, Bowles rejoined the Jets in New England on Saturday morning.

The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team called an ”undisclosed illness.”

Bowles is in his second season with the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related situation Bowles has faced since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.

—

