Jets should target Chandler Jones in free agency

With the NFL season officially being over, the New York Jets will look to be aggressive in free agency and one person of interest they should target is linebacker Chandler Jones.

The New York Jets have a lot of needs on both the offensive and defensive side of the football and now they will look into making the necessary improvements. What once was a high-powered defense struggled tremendously last season. They lacked depth at the linebacker position. Free agent linebacker Chandler Jones is a perfect fit for them to bring onto the team for leadership, speed, and toughness.

Jones struggled with the pass rush and they didn’t have the correct players for their 3-4 defense. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY states “Chandler Jones is someone who would be able to pass rush and is the best option available in the free agent market”. Vacchiano also mentions that it could make the Jets scarier with the addition of him along with Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams.

If the Jets are able to sign him than the next option would be either release or trade defensive end Sheldon Richardson. If they are able to trade him, then they would get some decent draft picks in return. In the last two seasons, Jones had 23.5 sacks which prove he’d be a premier pass rusher. It will be a tough convincing Jones away from the Arizona Cardinals who may not let him leave.

More from The Jet Press

With adding Jones it would make the Jets faster and a more elite defensive team in getting to the quarterback. He has been in this league a very long time and his veteran presence could be a huge help in developing the young players around him. It could be a huge help in taking these players to an elite level.

It could be a huge help in taking these players to an elite level. Jones has played for some great defenses and has learned a lot with his overall knowledge which would bring a much-needed leadership presence to the Jets.

It’s something Richardson severely lacks in, which is why the Jets should part ways with him sooner than later. It’s best the Jets fill their locker room with quality leaders that know how to handle themselves on and off the football field.

MUST READ: The Fitzpatrick era has come to an end with the Jets

The Jets have many holes to fill in this roster and adding Jones will be a big upgrade for the team. If they are able to persuade him away from the Cardinals, he should get a multi-year deal worth about $4M per year for at least three years.

This article originally appeared on