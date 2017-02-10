Jets should target Martellus Bennett in free agency

With the NFL season officially being over, the New York Jets will look to be aggressive in free agency and one person of interest they should target is tight end Martellus Bennett.

The New York Jets have a lot of needs on both the offensive and defensive side of the football and now they will look into making the necessary improvements. The offensive side of the football has been the biggest problem for this team since they haven’t been able to score points. They lack fire and depth that would make this team competitive.

With offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retiring, the Jets hired John Morton who was the wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints for the past few seasons. The offense for the Jets has been very stagnant and with the Morton hiring, they possibly could be heading in the right direction. One player that is on the Jets radar is veteran tight end Martellus Bennett. If the team decides to run an offense with a tight end than Bennett will be a huge upgrade. Bennett will help in the run game and he would be a very good option to have in the passing game as well.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano stated, “Bennett is a good blocker and receiver and he might be affordable because he will turn 30 in early March”. Just this past season, Bennett had 55 receptions, 701 yards in total yards, and 7 touchdowns. He was also playing behind Rob Gronkowski before he went down for the season. He would thrive in the New York spotlight and even more so since he just won a Super Bowl.

Bennett could help open the passing game even more with the young receiver core established already. Morton established high scoring offenses for the Saints and now will look to do the same for the Jets.

They could see a big difference in offense with Morton who averaged 30 points per game when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and USC as the offensive coordinator. The Jets need to be efficient when scoring touchdowns as Morton should be able to work wonders with the talent already on the Jets. If they had an explosive tight end like Bennett, it would be a huge free agent acquisition.

Bennett has been a very good player for the teams he has played for in his career and has always been productive. With the Jets struggling on offense and haven’t had a consistent tight end in years, it’s time they make a big signing to address it once and for all.

Let’s hope the Jets will take a look at Bennett and maybe offer him a multi-year contract. He’s be the best tight end they’ve had in years and would be a huge red zone target in the grand scheme of things.

