Jets to hire John Morton as offensive coordinator

The New York Jets found their new offensive coordinator.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Gang Green will hire John Morton as their new OC, per a source informed of the team’s thinking.

ESPN first reported the news.

Chan Gailey retired after the 2016 season. The 65-year-old coach told Todd Bowles prior to the season it would be his last year as coordinator.

Morton, a 13-year NFL coach, spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Saints as receivers coach. He held the same position for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. Morton began his NFL coaching career in 2002 as an offensive assistant/tight ends with the Oakland Raiders. The 47-year-old’s only offensive coordinator experience came 2009-2011 with the University of Southern California.

With Bowles overseeing the defensive side of the ball, Morton will likely have full control of the offense.

The first big decision for Morton will be who plays quarterback. It’s a question Jets fans have been asking themselves most of the 21st century.