Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is on an absolute tear at the moment. The Danish winger has three two-goal games in his last six contests, and is on pace for a 70-point season at just 20 years old.

On Tuesday night, Ehlers had himself another multi-goal game. His first tally came on a penalty shot, but his second one was something to behold.

That’s Ehlers committing what is essentially hockey’s version of an ankle-breaking crossover on one of the league’s best defensemen in Victor Hedman. The footwork and head fake displayed by Ehlers on the vicious cut to the middle was insanely impressive and gave him the space he needed to show off his shot. He put the finishing touch on the play by sniping it past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Here’s another look at the play in GIF form. Good luck comprehending it.