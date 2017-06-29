JFC spending reductions cause increased rhetoric in Dover

The Joint Finance Committee released a new budget proposal yesterday. Members of the committee agreed to around $64 million more in spending cuts, in addition to the $80 million of soft cuts already announced by the group.

Major cuts announced include $37 million from grants-in-aid funding which would affect non-profits groups and volunteer fire companies and another $37 million from education funding, although lawmakers are including an option for school districts to increase property taxes without going through a referendum to make up that difference.

If the Delaware State budget passes as is, Sussex County is going to be on the hook for state police patrolling in the county. The state will save $2.1 million by having the county pick up the tab.

The new proposed cuts from the Joint Finance Committee are rankling Delaware lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The cuts inspired fiery rhetoric from Democrats and Republicans alike.

The Senate President Pro Tempore David McBride (D) released a statement saying, “This is the bed our Republican colleagues have made for our state…they now seem giddy that they’ve forced the Joint Finance Committee to make painful cuts to programs on which Delawareans rely… Republican colleagues have shifted from negotiating to dictating that we inflict further pain on our most vulnerable residents.”

Meanwhile Republican Senators Gary Simpson & Greg Lavelle released a joint statement as well that says, “Today, the Democrats demonstrated where their values lie. They have declared that they value union campaign checks and unsustainable spending over the most needy in Delaware. The idea that they would use our nonprofits as a tool in budget negotiations is mean-spirited and pathetic.”

With the cuts a balanced budget could be voted on by the June 30 deadline, although it seems both sides are still miles apart from a bi-partisan agreement.