Jhoulys Chacin on his experience of baseball in the USA

The Padres pitcher hangs out with Michelle Margaux while eating authentic Venezuelan food.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
WATCH: Jose Pirela crushes 450-foot homer in the 1st inning
2 days ago
Would Philip Rivers ever ask to play for a Super Bowl contender?
2 days ago
Does Lonzo Ball make the NBA Summer League more appealing?
2 days ago
Deion Sanders thinks Philip Rivers would win a Super Bowl with the Broncos
2 days ago
Have the Chargers made enough moves to compete in the AFC West?
2 days ago
How have the Padres’ recent trades panned out so far?
3 days ago