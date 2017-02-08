Jiggs McDonald is well known to longtime Kings fans.

McDonald, the ‘Original Voice of the LA Kings’, worked in Los Angeles from 1967-72 during the Kings’ first five seasons of existence.

He also called the club’s first-ever preseason, regular season and playoff games.

Jiggs McDonald returns to the Kings broadcast booth tomorrow night for the first time since 1972; expected to be his final NHL broadcast. pic.twitter.com/XG13KfDo2V — LAKingsPR (@LAKingsPR) February 8, 2017

On Thursday via FOX Sports West & FOX Sports GO (starting at 4:30p), McDonald will be in the booth with Jim Fox for the Kings vs. Panthers matchup in South Florida.

It’s scheduled to be the final game of McDonald’s career, in which, he has been on at least one game broadcast in the each of the last 50 years.

McDonald returned to Staples Center in October to take part in the Kings’ Opening Night Weekend celebration which honored the members of the 1967-68 squad.

McDonald is one of four play-by-play announcements who have helped fill in for Bob Miller this season as Miller took a reduced work load.