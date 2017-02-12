Jim Furyk signs on with Ace Hardware to form new partnership

Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk teams up with hardware supplier, Ace.

Jim Furyk looks to be having a very good time these days. Things just keep getting better for the American Ryder Cup captain. Now the 17-time PGA Tour winner has a new partnership.

The multi-year deal with Ace Hardware, a store that has worked with golf several times in the past, includes dedicated advertising and social content among other things. Furyk will also be wearing the Ace logo on his apparel at all professional golf tournaments to represent the hardware giant.

The new opportunity has the major champion excited about what’s to come.

“I am excited to join the Ace Hardware family and represent such an iconic American brand, its dedicated retailers and its continued tradition of being helpful on and off the golf course,” Furyk said in the press release. “Ace Hardware is a multi-generational brand, just like golf.”

What’s Furyk’s Appeal?

Furyk has built quite a fanbase throughout the years with his famous, unorthodox swing, and his kind demeanor off the course. He’s put together a solid career, despite not being one of long hitters on tour.

Incredibly, Furyk has a 59 and a 58 score to his credit to go along with his many wins. The title as Ryder Cup captain is the big bonus.

The folks at Ace themselves are ecstatic about the new partnership with the major champion and 2016 Payne Stewart award recipient.

“On behalf of all of us at Ace, we’re thrilled to partner with Jim, as he exemplifies all of the qualities that represent the Ace brand, both on and off the golf course,” Jeff Gooding, Senior Director of Marketing and Advertising at Ace said in the press release. “From Jim’s hard work that has led to one of the most decorated careers in golf, to his steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship that earned him the Payne Stewart Award”.

Furyk won the prestigious award, which recognized extraordinary individual character on and off the course, in 2016, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.

There are a ton of reasons why Jim Furyk is so cool. His swing is wondrous, he wore his hat backwards when he won the FedEx Cup, and he likes rap music.

It’s going to be fun to see if he can make it two Ryder Cup victories in a row for the Americans. With his recent playing experience in the famed team event, he knows most of the current players.

In the meantime, he can enjoy the new partnership with one of golf’s most popular sponsors in Ace. Maybe he can teach us his famous swing as well, that would be cool.

What are your thoughts on Jim Furyk's new partnership?

