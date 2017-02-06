Jim Harbaugh wants Dylan Porter in Michigan, Dylan wants to go to Arizona

The landscape of Arizona Football recruiting changes each year, and this year was no different.

Not only did Arizona Football lose another coach after signing day, but they are also signing more players, mostly preferred walk-ons, Dylan Porter would like to be one of them. According to Northwest Prep analyst Dirk Knudsen along with playing football, Porter is, “One of the truly great heavyweight wrestlers in the Pacific NW,” and is First Team DL and OL for 2017. Porter also is college ready, and Oregon coaches are starting to show interest, but he is, not interested in Oregon.

Porter has been offered as a PWO to some prestigious schools, but after hearing Cody Shear de-committed from Arizona, he felt there was a hole in the class of 2017 he could fill. Dylan is mulling over his options and has expressed to us that he has a lot to offer the Arizona Football program.

Usually we put highlight reels at the end of a post, but in this case, we think it is warranted to show you up front what this young two-sport athlete has to offer:

Here is our interview with Dylan Porter in full:

ZZ. Why do you think you haven’t been offered yet?

Dylan: I haven’t received D1 offers yet primarily because of my late start in recruiting, my interest in engineering limits the schools I had an interest in, and I’m just now getting to realize I need to get myself out there, even though it’s a late surge of publicity for me.

ZZ. What are your stats from last season?

Dylan: My stats this year weren’t recorded as accurately as they say they were, but defensively I averaged 2-3 tackles a game. I also had a blocked pass and a forced fumble, all in very limited minutes. I got 1st team all-league OL/DL as well. As an offensive lineman, I don’t have measurable stats but appreciate the numbers I helped the offense create. But look at my highlight reel.

ZZ. What high school do you attend? Height? Weight?

Dylan: I attend Elmira High School in Oregon. I was recently measured at 6-foot-6 and 293 lbs.

ZZ. If Oregon were to offer you, would you go?

Dylan: I actually could go to Oregon free at the moment due to my grades and with state needs-based programs. I would never choose it as my school (regardless of football or not) because their education offering is not what I want.

ZZ: Why Arizona and not Oregon?

Dylan: Arizona offers a chance at an education that I want to have all the while playing top notch football. This together beats Oregon any day of the week!

ZZ: Who do you have PWO offers from?

Dylan: I have PWOs from Michigan, Notre Dame, Cal, Oregon State, Portland State, Rice, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Virginia, Syracuse, Delaware State, and others.

ZZ: Why should a coach be interested in you?

Dylan: I believe a coach should be interested in me because of my ability to work hard on and off the field and my ability to continually strive to be better. I do whatever the team needs to be successful.

ZZ: What is your dream school?

Dylan: My dream school would a place like an Ivy League school or Stanford. Just because of the caliber of education they offer. I have recently been focusing on Arizona because of its great Engineering program and the need for offensive muscle, plus the fan base and Zona Zoo are some of the most diehard fans anywhere!

ZZ: What is your favorite position? Are you opening to learn more?

Dylan: My favorite position is OG, but I enjoyed my natural talent at the OT this year. I am always eager to learn more and play whichever position the coaches need.

ZZ: Tell me about your family?

Dylan: My parents are split, but both live relatively close, and I see each regularly. I have seven sisters, four of whom I live with, and two brothers.

(ZZ: Oh my goodness Dylan, seven sisters?)

ZZ: Who Inspires you?

Dylan: Through HS I always looked up to two similar athletes from Elmira. Zane Wardwell, who now wrestles for Southern Oregon and the late Kyle Smith, who was the starting OT for Portland State two years ago.

ZZ: What’s your GPA?

Dylan: My current GPA is 3.47 and rising.

ZZ: Have you spoken to anyone at Arizona yet? Called coaches?

Dylan: I have called and left a message and messaged/followed via Twitter. Also sent emails and plan on calling again soon. Would love to talk to the coaches often and build a relationship.

ZZ: Any interest from other schools since signing day?

Dylan: I am keeping in touch with Oregon State and Portland State, but have recently started talking with Nevada and some schools still needing offensive linemen.

ZZ: Message for Wildcats fans and Coaches?

Dylan: I would like to thank everyone who is continuing to follow me and support me in my recruiting process. I would like to thank all the coaches who have helped me in my journey to this point. And to any coaches out there interested I am willing to give all I got to contribute to your team, especially Rich Rodriguez and his Arizona coaching staff.

Dylan wants to come to a decision soon; he would like to focus on the state wrestling tournament, move on to preparing for his college career and get excited about being a…TBD. Bear down Dylan, good luck to you!

