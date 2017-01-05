Jim Kelly Gives Harsh Opinion on Tyrod Taylor

Buffalo Bills’ Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly spoke out about his former team and their current debacle with Tyrod Taylor.

Jim Kelly never shies away from speaking out about the Buffalo Bills and almost always has good advice for his former team. The Hall of Fame quarterback continued that on Wednesday when he made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

Kelly had a lot to say and on a variety of topics that were brought on by the First Take crew: Max Kellerman, Stephan A. Smith and Molly Qerim. Among those topics were the Bills’ playoff drought, Tyrod Taylor, Rex Ryan and the current head coach search being run by Doug Whaley.

Right now, the two hottest topics for the Buffalo Bills are the question marks surrounding the quarterback and head coach. With the front office not completely sold on Tyrod Taylor and Rex Ryan being fired after Week 16, the pressure is on Doug Whaley to make the right decision this offseason.

According to Jim Kelly, the two topics go hand-in-hand. Here’s what the Hall-of-Fame QB had to say about the situation:

“If it’s me and I’m a coach looking for a team to play with it all starts with one person, the quarterback,” said Jim Kelly. “Do you have a quarterback that can lead you to the next level? We do not have one as of right now. Tyrod Taylor, he did a lot of things this year and last year that a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL cannot do, but consistently he just wasn’t what we needed. He had to be more consistent on his throws. When we needed a first down to move the chains, to win games, when we needed a first down to move chains to continue to control the ball to take time off the clock, we just didn’t have that there.”

It sounds to me like Tyrod Taylor needs to work with Jim Kelly if he wants to grow as a quarterback. Personally, I think it would be a good way for Taylor to get a different perspective from his own style of play.

When asked who he would’ve liked to see more of this season, Jim Kelly had the same thought as most fans:

“Me personally? I’m thinking, why don’t they give Cardale Jones a chance with three games to go? We already know about EJ (Manuel). I loved EJ to death. I listened to him talking to players. I saw how he was around them. He did everything except he just can’t play.”

It’s pretty obvious that given more time with the first team and just being more comfortable with an NFL offense, Cardale Jones can be something special in this league. Unfortunately, he hasn’t had that this season with the Buffalo Bills. With an offseason to train and work with the team, Jones could show us what we’ve been waiting for.

Even more importantly, not having a reliable quarterback will definitely hurt Buffalo’s chances of landing a top-tier coach this offseason. Not that it’s exactly what the team needs, but there are a few A-list coaches that would be a good fit in Buffalo, like Kyle Shanahan and Tom Coughlin.

Without the right quarterback and head coach, the Buffalo Bills will have a very hard time getting into the playoffs next season and likely for years to come. Jim Kelly offered another side to the story and it’s actually pretty accurate when you think about it.

Jim Kelly, on ESPN’s NFL Insiders, on what it will take to snap Buffalo’s streak of 17 years without playoffs: “Tom Brady’s gotta retire.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2017

Without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots would have a much harder time getting to the playoffs. That would open the door for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins for a chance to take the AFC East crown.

Jim Kelly seems to be the voice of reason for the Buffalo Bills right now. Let’s just hope his reason makes its way to the Bills’ front office and has an impact on some of the decisions this offseason.

Do you agree with Jim Kelly when he says we should’ve played Cardale Jones more towards the end of the season? Leave your comments below!

