It’s an exciting time to be a fan of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” as the show is returning for Season 11 as well as getting its very own spinoff prequel, “Young Sheldon.” However, with things on the rise, lead actor Jim Parsons is ready to talk about the end of his time as Sheldon Cooper.

The 44-year-old actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the season premiere, including the massive cliffhanger that Season 10 left fans on. Sheldon Cooper proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Amy, but the episode ended before she had an answer for him. It’s been previously reported that the show will pick up where it left off. With the least likely character growing up enough to potentially get married, Parsons began speculating on how much longer he can play Sheldon.

“I don’t think you’re gonna see a geriatric Sheldon,” he told the outlet. “If you do, they’re gonna have to cast it quickly, and with somebody else.”

Fans know that Parsons will play Sheldon at least through Seasons 11 and 12. After that, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not the show will continue. In the event he’s only got two more seasons left, Parsons says he’ll be fine with it.

“Who knows what the future holds, but let’s say it ends in two more years. Let’s say that’s it,” he said. “There’s no way, as an actor, I’m going to feel anything other than: ‘We left that all on the table.’ It’s been a wonderful ride. I’m fulfilled in so many ways.”

While Parsons seems to be mentally preparing for the end, it’s unclear what will happen after Season 12 as the minds behind the show seem to have differing opinions. While announcing “Young Sheldon” earlier this year, creator Chuck Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter he could easily see Season 12 being the last. However, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves admitted that he’d like to keep the hit show for as long as possible, according to Deadline.

“I hope it goes beyond that,” he said. “In my book, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ left three years too early. You want to leave on top, but you also don’t want to leave money on the table.”