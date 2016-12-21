Jim Webb lampoons Bill Clinton's 'landslide' victory in 1992

Former Democratic presidential candidate Jim Webb sent a rare tweet Tuesday, poking fun at former President Bill Clinton’s recent statement that he won the 1992 presidential election in a “landslide.”

“Bill Clinton reminds media that he won by a ‘landslide’ in electoral college,” the former Virginia senator tweeted. “Let’s remember he won only 43 percent of the popular vote.”

Clinton’s comment came during a Q-and-A session at an event in New York earlier this month. The former president disputed the notion that Trump, who had a major advantage in the Electoral College but lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, won the election by a landslide.

“Landslide? I got something like 370 electoral votes. That was a landslide,” Clinton said.

Clinton got the plurality of the vote in the 1992 election, with 43 percent of the vote. The remainder of the vote was split between then-President George H.W. Bush, who got 37.4 percent, and independent candidate Ross Perot, who won 18.9 percent.

