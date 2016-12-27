FSU football head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke with media after Monday’s practice. He said the ‘Noles focusing on Michigan after the Christmas holiday.

Coach Fisher seemed pleased with Monday’s practice as the ‘Noles prepare to take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl Friday night in prime time.

“Today was like a Tuesday practice, good and physical, long…good hard practice and guys worked hard. We had a pretty good day on both sides of the ball…getting them ready to play on Friday.”

[embedded content]

Jimbo Fisher said Monday’s practice was good, but the team was focused better Tuesday as they were coming off the holiday.

Fisher was asked about the injury to Ermon Lane and how that would affect the safety positions. He said FSU has AJ Westbrook and Trey Marshall in the fold and mentioned Calvin Brewton.

It looks like Marshall will play both safety and the STAR position depending on the situation.

I expect true freshman Carlos Becker to play at times Friday night too.

Coach Fisher touched on a myriad of things from the kickers to the offensive line. He also spoke on how he has to juggle bowl game preparation with recruiting duties, especially trying to close with players that will be early enrollees(*cough Cam Akers).

Akers announces his decision Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and the ‘Noles are in a good position to get his commitment unless something happens in the 11th hour.

Jimbo Fisher also talked about how great it is to have former players to come back around the program as something he can point to regarding what’s possible for the current players.

