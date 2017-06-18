Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals, 8-5 (Jun 18, 2017)

Baltimore (AP) Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday.

Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34).

Jimenez (2-2) has struggled most of the season and relinquished his starting role to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. Jimenez will likely stay in the rotation after allowing just two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Brad Brach picked up his 12th save for Baltimore.

St. Louis’ Lance Lynn (5-4) allowed seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a career-high four home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

