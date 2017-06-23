Jimenez struggles in loss to hot-hitting Rays

Evan Longoria‘s two-run single in the first off Ubaldo Jimenez got the Rays started. Logan Morrison drove him home with a triple to center then scored on a groundout to put the Rays up 4-0. That inning seemed to open the floodgates for a potent offense that feasts on mistakes.

Jimenez did not make it out of the third, exiting after 2 1/3 innings following two-run homers by Shane Peterson and Derek Norris to put the Rays up 9-2.

The Rays hit three home runs, clubbed 11 hits, and scored four or more runs in three innings.

Chris Archer started for the Rays and picked up the win after allowing five runs in six innings, moving to 6-4 on the season. Jimenez took the loss and is now 2-3.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Peterson power: The Rays held a 5-2 lead when they took their third turn at-bat. Steven Souza Jr. walked to start the inning, bringing Peterson to the plate. When the count reached 2-1, Peterson jumped on an 81-mph splitter and deposited the ball into the right-field stands for his second home run of the season, and first since getting selected prior to Friday night’s game. Norris added a two-run homer in the inning, and the Rays had the separation the team needed, opening a seven-run lead.

Longoria gets ’em going: Longoria has had a less than auspicious first half, entering Friday night’s game hitting .249 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs. Nevertheless, the longest-tenured Rays player remains the man. He’s still the guy other teams talk about having to pitch to carefully while negotiating the Rays’ lineup. Longoria shifted the Rays’ offense into high gear in the first inning Friday night with his two-run single that led to a four-run inning. The Rays’ offense has been potent to date. If Longoria gets hot, that would bode well for the Rays’ chances to remain in contention.