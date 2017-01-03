Jimmy Butler erupts for 52 points in clutch performance vs. Hornets

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls came out victorious 118-111 in a dramatic, come-from-behind victory vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

When the final buzzer sounded, Bulls star guard Jimmy Butler went into the books with a stat line of 52 points (15 of 24 shooting), 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals. Simply put: He was amazing in all facets of the game:

Butler’s 52 points is the most scored at The United Center since Michael Jordan, who had 53.

In addition, his 52-point game moves him into second place on the list of Bulls players who have recorded 50-point games while in a Chicago uniform (2). Who’s in first place, you ask? Jordan, who had 30 of them.

Butler did indeed perform his best Jordan impersonation, in more ways than one…

