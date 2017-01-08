Jimmy Fallon kicks off Golden Globes with Trump jabs

The Golden Globes kicked off with a star-studded musical ode to “La La Land” led by host Jimmy Fallon live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The popular “Tonight Show” host, who was forced to improvise for the first few minutes of the show due to a broken teleprompter, isn’t known for his political humor, but he promised a steady diet of Trump jokes – and he did not disappoint.

Fallon welcomed Hollywood guests and viewers to the 74th annual Golden Globes which he said is “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.” He continued by mentioning Globes- nominated show “Game of Thrones” saying, “A lot of people had wondered what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out.” Joffrey was best known for his cruel, cowardly and over-indulged character.

And Fallon did not stop there. He pointed out actress Meryl Streep, who is nominated for her role playing Florence Foster Jenkins, “deemed the world’s worst opera singer, and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

It’s the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Globes. But another transition was on the minds of many attendees.

Though usually a boisterous, boozy affair of self-congratulatory toasting, the coming inauguration of Donald Trump loomed over this year’s Globes, which takes place 12 days before the president-elect is to be sworn in.

“The Globes have changed quite a bit. Everyone used to be drunk. Now I’m the only one who’s drunk,” joked Hugh Grant from the red carpet.

Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” comes in with a leading seven nods and a seemingly lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy. Its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” and Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama “Manchester by the Sea,” will square off in the Globes’ dramatic categories, along with the heist thriller “Hell or High Water,” the Dev Patel-led “Lion” and Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” leads the television nominees with five nominations, including nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. A number of recent shows are also in the mix, including “Atlanta,” ”Westworld,” ”The Night Of,” ”This Is Us” and “Insecure.”

Last year’s ceremony, hosted by Gervais, drew 18.5 million viewers, down about 4 percent from the year before. Among the presenters on tap for Sunday night’s show are Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Ben and Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer, Sting and Matt Damon.

Surely many attendees are thinking of those absent. After a year full of notable deaths, the back-to-back passing over the holidays of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher was felt acutely in a Hollywood that revered both. Reynolds and Fisher were laid to rest Friday in Los Angeles.

One other thing is assured: Streep will go home with an award. Though always a good bet for hardware, Streep is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement. She’s also nominated for her performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” her 30th Globe nod.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.