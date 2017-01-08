16.7 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Jimmy shocked on live TV

Jimmy shocked on live TV

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
13
Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon poses during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - RTX2XK3U

Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon poses during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni – RTX2XK3U

A stunned Jimmy Fallon was forced to improvise when the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards began with a colossal technical glitch that left him without a teleprompter.

The funnyman seemed flustered when he took the stage after his pre-taped musical opening and had no script to turn to.

“I can think of something,” he said nervously. “Cut to Justin Timberlake please.”

As the teleprompter issue continued he said, “I’ll make up this monologue… We’re here. This is what happens at the Golden Globes. Already you have your Golden Globes moment.”

The celeb crowd seemed as surprised as Fallon and murmured a few laughs as they awaited a fix.

He told the audience another screen was being set up and pretended to trip, trying his hand at physical comedy.

The issue was resolved after several moments, and Fallon kicked off his monologue by taking swipes at President-elect Donald Trump.
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB