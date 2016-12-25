Jimmy Smith, Alex Lewis Inactive vs. Steelers

The Ravens are without
Baltimore’s top cornerback didn’t practice all week and will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.
The other inactives are offensive linemen
With Smith out, cornerback
The Ravens didn’t have any real injury uncertainty coming into the weekend (Smith was ruled out on Friday), but veteran wide receiver
Having Lewis inactive is an indication that the Ravens plan to stick with the offensive line they have used the last few weeks. Pro Bowler
Gillmore also practiced fully all week, but he’s inactive for his seventh straight game. Rather than bring Gillmore back into the lineup, the Ravens opted to stick with young tight ends
The Steelers are also dealing with some notable injury concerns, and they will be without a pair of key targets. Tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are both inactive.
Green had come on strong recently and put up 207 receiving yards and a touchdown the last three weeks. Coates is the Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver and has 49 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) is also inactive. The other scratches are cornerback Justin Gilbert, offensive lineman Brian Mihalik, linebacker Jarvis Jones and quarterback Zach Mettenberger.