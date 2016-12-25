Jimmy Smith, Alex Lewis Inactive vs. Steelers

The Ravens are without Jimmy Smith for Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore’s top cornerback didn’t practice all week and will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

The other inactives are offensive linemen Alex Lewis and Ryan Jensen , tight end Crockett Gillmore , running back Buck Allen, and linebackers Brennen Beyer and Lamar Lewis. Smith is the only player missing the game because of an injury, and the others are all healthy scratches.

With Smith out, cornerback Shareece Wright is expected to start opposite Tavon Young . Veteran Jerraud Powers will also be used in the nickel corner role.

The Ravens didn’t have any real injury uncertainty coming into the weekend (Smith was ruled out on Friday), but veteran wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was unexpectedly listed as questionable to play because of a thigh issue. Smith is active and expected to start Sunday.

Having Lewis inactive is an indication that the Ravens plan to stick with the offensive line they have used the last few weeks. Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda has settled into Lewis’ old spot at left guard, and veteran Vladimir Ducasse has taken over at right guard. Lewis, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 10, was a full participant in practice for the second straight week.

Gillmore also practiced fully all week, but he’s inactive for his seventh straight game. Rather than bring Gillmore back into the lineup, the Ravens opted to stick with young tight ends Darren Waller and Nick Boyle .

The Steelers are also dealing with some notable injury concerns, and they will be without a pair of key targets. Tight end Ladarius Green (concussion) and wide receiver Sammie Coates (hamstring) are both inactive.

Green had come on strong recently and put up 207 receiving yards and a touchdown the last three weeks. Coates is the Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver and has 49 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) is also inactive. The other scratches are cornerback Justin Gilbert, offensive lineman Brian Mihalik, linebacker Jarvis Jones and quarterback Zach Mettenberger.