32 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
JLaw: 'Rude,' drawn into self

JLaw: &#039;Rude,&#039; drawn into self

By foxnewsonline@foxnews.com Fox News Online -
5

 

If you wanted a selfie with Jennifer Lawrence, too bad.

“The Passengers” star told the Daily Telegraph that she’s done taking selfies with fans. She said that being famous comes with a few occupational hazards and one of them being a familiarity fans feel towards her.

“I have just started becoming really rude and drawn into myself,”  the 26-year-old lamented. “I think that people think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me – but I don’t know them.”

The A-lister is set on separating her glamorous career from her personal life.

“I have to protect my bubble, like, ‘I have a weird job – don’t let this be a reality.”

Being a famous actress may come with its perils, but Lawrence is well compensated for her troubles as one of Hollywood’s top earning stars. While she doesn’t enjoy posing for a random selfie, Lawrence does plenty of outreach to fans.

Just this month, she visited Norton Children’s Hospital in her native Louisville, Kentucky, to brighten some young patients’ day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB