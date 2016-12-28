JLaw: 'Rude,' drawn into self

If you wanted a selfie with Jennifer Lawrence, too bad.

“The Passengers” star told the Daily Telegraph that she’s done taking selfies with fans. She said that being famous comes with a few occupational hazards and one of them being a familiarity fans feel towards her.

“I have just started becoming really rude and drawn into myself,” the 26-year-old lamented. “I think that people think that we already are friends because I am famous and they feel like they already know me – but I don’t know them.”

The A-lister is set on separating her glamorous career from her personal life.

“I have to protect my bubble, like, ‘I have a weird job – don’t let this be a reality.”

Being a famous actress may come with its perils, but Lawrence is well compensated for her troubles as one of Hollywood’s top earning stars. While she doesn’t enjoy posing for a random selfie, Lawrence does plenty of outreach to fans.

Just this month, she visited Norton Children’s Hospital in her native Louisville, Kentucky, to brighten some young patients’ day.