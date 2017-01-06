Joakim Noah posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo (Video)

With the game on the line, New York Knicks center Joakim Noah dunked on Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo with authority.

The New York Knicks had lost six straight games heading into their primetime national telecast against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. With two of the games rising stars in New York power forward Kristaps Porzingis and Milwaukee point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on display, this game had the makings of something special.

New York would keep it close, but couldn’t quite overtake the Bucks halfway through the fourth quarter. Then center Joakim Noah gave the Knicks a boost on a delicious dunk over Antetokounmpo to spark a New York surge down the stretch.

Noah would get the ball from Ron Baker in his favorite spot at the top of the key where he could create Using his two steps, Noah attacked the rim with ferocity and slammed it home over Milwaukee’s star player.

It was a play from yesteryear for the aging big man, but man was it spectacular. Only fitting, Noah would promptly foul out on the very next possession. Soon after Noah’s exodus from the game, would Porzingis get his sixth foul too.

Despite losing its two frontcourt starters, New York would end its six-game side by defeating the Bucks in Milwaukee 116-111 on Friday night. This game may have been in early January, but it had the feel of a first-round Eastern Conference Playoffs series. Will both teams end up qualifying this season?

Milwaukee will continue to get better as Antetokounmpo grows in his fourth year in the league. New York might be able to build off this huge road win over Milwaukee to get back above .500 and make a charge in the Eastern Conference.

