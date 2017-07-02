Jodie Meeks, Washington Wizards agree to deal in free agency

The agency that represents Jodie Meeks says the free-agent shooting guard has agreed to join the Washington Wizards.

ASM Sports sent out a tweet on Sunday saying Meeks ”has committed to signing” with the Wizards.

That post did not mention any terms. But a person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Meeks will get a $7 million, two-year deal.

The person confirmed the details on condition of anonymity because free-agent contracts cannot be signed until the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends Thursday.

Washington’s agreement with Meeks was first reported by The Vertical.

