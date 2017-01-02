Every year around this time there are changes among NFL coaching staffs.

This year, quarterback Joe Flacco and tight end Dennis Pitta were asked for their take on what they think will happen at offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

The Ravens promoted Marty Mornhinweg to offensive coordinator midway through the season, and there are media and fan questions about whether he will remain in that position next year.

“As far as I am concerned, there really is not much uncertainty,” Flacco said. “I do not really anticipate anything happening.”

Flacco was asked whether he has been asked for his opinion on whether the Ravens should make a change.

“I have not really been asked,” he said. “There have not been very many conversations about it. Like I said, I do not think there is really much uncertainty to be honest.”

The Ravens have had five different offensive coordinators over the past five seasons: Cam Cameron (2008-2012), Jim Caldwell (2012-2013), Gary Kubiak (2014), March Trestman (2015-2016), Mornhinweg (2016).

Pitta said he didn’t know if another change would be made, and that there’s always turnover with players and coaches in the NFL, but he doesn’t want more offensive transition in Baltimore.

“Personally, I’d like to see us have some consistency and stay with the group that we’ve got,” Pitt said. “I think we have a lot to build upon. But I’m not the decision-maker, so I don’t know.”

Mornhinweg was promoted from quarterbacks coach in Week 6 after a deflating 16-10 home loss to the Washington Redskins. In his 11 games calling plays, the Ravens averaged 22.6 points per game. That would rank 18th in the NFL.

Baltimore’s offense got better as the year went on. It moved the ball with more efficiency over the four-game span from Week 13 to Week 16. The Ravens averaged 28.8 points over that period and Flacco turned in some of his best games.

The Ravens threw their way to a 38-point outburst against the Miami Dolphins and had strong showings in New England, versus the Philadelphia Eagles and in Pittsburgh.

“We need to get better in situational football, in the red zone especially, and that was evident last game,” Pitta said.

“We moved the ball well – we marched it up and down the field like you mentioned – but we didn’t get touchdowns when we needed to [and] we didn’t get points really when we needed to. So, I think that was kind of the story of this season a little bit.”

The Ravens finished the season ranked 17th in the league in yards per game (347.7). They were 20th in the NFL in red-zone touchdown efficiency (52.2 percent).

Baltimore went heavy on the passing attack this season, as the Ravens attempted a franchise-low 367 rushes. That’s the third-fewest in the NFL this season. Meanwhile, Baltimore threw the ball the most times in the NFL (679).

The Ravens will have to sort out what their identity will be next season, while of course adjusting it game-to-game.

“It needs to be to go out there and be aggressive and be in attack mode,” Flacco said. “I think we need to find some ways to shorten some of our drives and have some bigger plays. I think that will all help moving forward.”

“It would be nice to run the ball more, but in the end, I found out with that over the years that’s Marty’s call. That’s John’s [Harbaugh] call,” right guard Marshal Yanda said.

“What helps is that you’re locked in to run the play that’s called, because that’s my job. That’s Marty’s job to call the plays. That’s John’s job. Let them do their job and we’ll do ours.”