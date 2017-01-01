Joe Flacco, Dennis Pitta Set A Pair Of Team Records In Finale

The Ravens lost their season-ending game in Cincinnati, but they did have some good news as quarterback Joe Flacco and tight end Dennis Pitta both set team records.

Flacco surpassed Vinny Testaverde’s record for the most passing yards in a single season (4,177), which Testaverde set in the Ravens’ first year in existence in 1996.

“Those things don’t really mean much to me,” Flacco said. “I’d rather be sitting here at 12-4 with a division title in my hand.”

Flacco finished the 2016 season with a career-high 4,317 passing yards. His previous high was 3,986 in 2014.

Flacco wasn’t as efficient as in years past, however. He attempted a career-high 672 passes and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt. The Ravens began the day ranked No. 11 in the NFL in passing.

When Testaverde set the record, the Ravens finished the year No. 2 in the league in passing. He attempted 549 passes that year and averaged 7.6 yards per attempt.

Pitta set two team records on the day. He surpassed Todd Heap’s record for most catches by a tight end in a single season and set the new record for catches by a Ravens tight end in a single game.

Pitta finished with a whopping 11 catches for 91 yards Sunday in Cincinnati, giving him 86 receptions for the year. Heap, who is in the Ravens Ring of Honor, had 75 receptions in 2005.

It’s quite an accomplishment for Pitta considering his career was in jeopardy after suffering a second major hip injury in 2014. He missed nearly two years of football before returning this season, and hasn’t missed a game or even a practice.

“It’s definitely something that I’ll be proud of because of my situation prior to this year,” Pitta said. “There was definitely a time when I did not think I would be playing this year. To be able to finish this season healthy and be able to accomplish some of the personal things will make it special for me.

“But it’s a team sport so there’s definitely a bad taste in the mouth, especially with the way we ended it.”

Kicker Justin Tucker could have set a NFL new record for converted field goals from 50 yards or beyond, but he didn’t get the opportunity. The only field goal he attempted Sunday was from 30 yards out, which he successfully converted.

Tucker finishes the season with 10 field goals from 50 or beyond, which ties the previously set record by Vikings kicker Blair Walsh.