Joe Flacco, Eric Weddle Lead Ravens Into Voluntary Program

The Ravens kicked off their voluntary on-field preparations for the 2017 season, and some of their biggest names were on hand.

Quarterback Joe Flacco was present for Day 1 of the Ravens’ strength and conditioning program Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center. Some of the team’s returning defensive standouts, such as safety Eric Weddle , cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker C.J. Mosley were also leading the way.

The first step to building chemistry with the team’s free-agent additions of safety Tony Jefferson , cornerback Brandon Carr and running back Danny Woodhead are now underway. That’s particularly good news for Woodhead as he’s coming off season-ending ACL surgery.

It’s a much different offseason for Flacco. While he spent last offseason at the Under Armour Performance Center, Flacco was still in the middle of his knee rehabilitation. Now, he will be able to participate fully in the team’s offseason workouts, side-by-side with his weapons and offensive line.

The Ravens have eight days in the strength and conditioning program before “football school” begins on May 1. New Director of Performance Steve Saunders has instituted wide-sweeping changes to the team’s training methods.