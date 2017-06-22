PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) Joe Ford, a member of Vanderbilt’s F-Troop team that won the 1974 Southeastern Conference regular season title, has died. He was 64.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department posted on its webpage that Ford was found dead Thursday morning at the scene of an accident on Interstate 24. Ford had been reported missing by family Tuesday, and a deputy investigating tracks off the side of the interstate found a 2010 GMC Arcadia on its side.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Vanderbilt officials learned of Ford’s death from the sheriff’s department. Vanderbilt athletic director David Williams says their thoughts are with the Ford family.

Ford played with Jeff Fosnes and Butch Feher with the F-Troop going 74-33 over four seasons, including the 1974 SEC title and an NCAA Tournament berth.