Joe Gibbs Up For NASCAR Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018

Joe Gibbs won three world championships with the Washington Redskins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

With a résumé like that backing him, it’s no surprise that Gibbs moved into the NASCAR circuit and continued his winning ways. Since rolling out Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992, Gibbs has won four premier series championships and five NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, and is now up for the most prestigious honor in the racing circuit: the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The numbers that Gibbs and his team have accumulated over the last quarter century are staggering: other than the nine championships, the group has 140 premier series wins, which rank third all-time. They include two Daytona 500 victories and five Brickyard 400 wins. Gibbs’ premier title wins have come with three different drivers: Bobby Labonte (2000), Tony Stewart (2002, 2005) and Kyle Busch (2016).

Many other great drivers have driven for Gibbs, including Dale Jarrett, Terry Labonte, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards, Ricky Craven and Joey Logano.