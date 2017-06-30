Joe Jackson, the 88-year-old father of late pop star Michael Jackson, was involved in a car accident near the Las Vegas strip on Friday morning.

TMZ reported Jackson walked into a Panda Express near the crash and complained of chest pains. The celebrity news site added paramedics rushed Jackson to University Medical Center for observation.

“Mr. Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Sahara Avenue east of Decatur Boulevard,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News. “Another vehicle traveling eastbound on West Sahara attempted to make a left hand turn to enter a private drive at 4590 West Sahara Avenue.

“The vehicle failed to yield the right of way and collided with the vehicle Mr. Jackson was in. He was transported to University Medical Center for observation due to a complaint of injury. The at-fault driver was cited for failure to yield right of way. There were no signs of impairment on the drivers involved…. There will be no further updates.”

Jackson later announced he was “fine” on his website.

“Earlier today while in the car with my assistant we got involved in an accident as they drove in front of us,” he wrote. “I got out of it without a scratch. My assistant, however, had to be taken to the emergency [room] because the airbag in the car broke his thumb. We are leaving and going back out to enjoy our lunch at home. All is well. Thank God.”