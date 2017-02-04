Joe Jacoby's Wait For Hall Of Fame Induction Continues

Despite being named a finalist for a second consecutive year, Washington Redskins legend Joe Jacoby is still waiting for his selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joe Jacoby’s wait for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame continues.

On Saturday evening, the National Football League and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2017, and Jacoby was not among the men selected.

Jacoby played 13 seasons (1981-93) for the Washington Redskins, earning Pro Bowl honors four times (1982-86) and starting in four different Super Bowls, winning three of them.

The Louisville product was also a three-time first-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team.

Despite being undrafted following the 332-man 1981 NFL Draft, Jacoby was signed by the Redskins as a college free agent. During his rookie season, Jacoby appeared in 14 games with 13 starts.

By the 1982 season, Jacoby was a full-time starter and ended up playing in 170 regular season games. He also appeared in 21 career postseason games, which remains a franchise record.

Washington would also record 69,031 total offensive yards during Jacoby’s tenure, fourth-most in the NFL during that span.

While Jacoby remains on the outside, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs believes he should be enshrined as well.

“Joe was also a great leader on those teams,” Gibbs said. “He was someone the entire team realized they could count on, and he led by example. When you look back on the years he played and consider the opponents and defenses we had to face, especially in the NFC East division, it is incredible to think about what he was able to accomplish. He was a great Redskin and deserves his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”