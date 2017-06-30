Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski respond to Trump tweets

“Morning Joe” cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski responded Friday morning to President Trump’s controversial Thursday morning tweets, questioning Trump’s mental state — and another MSNBC contributor attacked Trump as being “physically disgusting.”

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, and Brzezinski wrote a Washington Post opinion article Friday morning that went live just before “Morning Joe” went on air at 6 a.m. Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged, were scheduled to be on vacation Friday, fill-in host Willie Geist said; however, the pair was set to appear later in the morning to again address Trump’s remarks.

“President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal,” Scarborough and Brzezinski began their Washington Post piece. “America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, ‘Morning Joe.'”

Later in the column, the pair again questioned Trump’s “mental health” — as they have numerous times on air — and said he had an “unhealthy obsession” with their show.

The controversy began Thursday morning when Trump took to Twitter to criticize Scarborough and Brzezinski near the end of their show.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Trump wrote.

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch viciously attacked Trump near the top of Friday’s show, declaring that when he “goes low” Deutsch would go just as low, turning the tables on a famous phrase of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“He’s physically disgusting to look at,” Deutsch said, adding: “He’s not mentally okay.”

Later, an incredulous Deutsch said: “To talk about women that way — and the irony is you physically look like you do?”