Of all the places in the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers fans chanted “Trust the Process” for star rookie Joel Embiid in a road game against the Boston Celtics.

The Process will go down as one of the most talked about eras of an NBA basketball team in history. It hasn’t been easy being a Philadelphia 76ers fans these last few years, but they seem to have their first potential superstar in rookie center Joel Embiid.

Embiid is playing in his first NBA season after having to miss the last two with a myriad of injuries coming out as a freshman at the University of Kansas. He adopted “The Process” as his next name. Embiid is almost certainly going to be NBA Rookie of the Year. He is rapidly becoming a cultural phenomenon.

At the TD Garden on Friday night against the Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia faithful that made it to Boston started chanting, “Trust the Process” before Embiid was about to shoot some free throws.

To have an opponent be cheered for at a Celtics game in Boston has to be one of the strangest things you’ll ever see in the NBA. Boston is very parochial in nature and anything not pro-Celtics would not be tolerated at the TD Garden.

Then again, Philadelphia sports fans are a different breed. The City of Brotherly Love adores its hoops as one of the great basketball cities in America. Villanova won the 2015-16 National Championship over North Carolina in April and the 76ers have a budding superstar in Embiid.

Only a year after the Sixers went an atrocious 10-72 en route to the No. 1 overall pick, Philadelphia is not a complete laughing stock in the NBA. They’ve bottomed out and it is only up from here with Embiid as their star center. Trust the Process.

