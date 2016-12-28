Joel Embiid (Rest) Out vs. Utah Jazz on Thursday Night, Hill Questionable

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Thursday night’s match-up with the Utah Jazz, as he will rest on the first night of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid is certainly a talent and a rising star in the NBA. However, it was announced today that Philadelphia will be without his services when they take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow night.

Even for Jazz fans, he’s a fun player to watch, so it’s a bit of a bummer to see him resting in the last meeting between these two teams. However, without Embiid the 76ers obviously lose a lot of offensive production, which will greatly increase the Jazz’s chances of winning.

The last time these two teams met was on November 7th. Joel Embiid did play in that game, but the Jazz walked away with a 25-point win. Embiid finished the game with 14 points in just 19 minutes of play. He is averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game on the season for Philadelphia.

Gordon Hayward scored 20 points in the previous contest. Rodney Hood added 18 points, and Derrick Favors double-doubled. And while George Hill didn’t play last time these two teams met, the Jazz could get him back for tomorrow night’s game. He’s currently listed as questionable meaning he is clearly closing in on a return. Getting him back will provide an enormous lift for the Jazz.

Hill did not play back on November 7th against Philadelphia as he was dealing with a thumb injury, and ended up missing eight straight games of action. He returned after recovering from that ailment, but he’s now missed 13 straight games due to a sprained toe.

Letting Hill ease his way back into NBA shape by playing a Sixers team that is missing their best player would obviously be a very fortunate situation for the Jazz.

Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring at 18.7 points per game and the next best scorer is Ersan Ilyasova with 13.5 points per game. That in and of itself emphasizes Philly’s lack of consistent producers outside of Embiid. With Embiid out, Nerlens Noel is expected to see extended playing time against the Jazz. Noel, a potential trade candidate for the 76ers, is averaging just 7.8 minutes per game in the month of December.

This will be the final match-up against the 76ers this season. The Jazz are looking to sweep the season series, and are also looking for their 20th win of the season.

