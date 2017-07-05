Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski clash over why there are so many wrecks at Daytona| NASCAR RACE HUB

Dave Moody calls into ‘NASCAR Race Hub’ and has 2:22 to interview Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.
More Race Hub Videos
The Possibility of Adding Another Manufacturer | NASCAR RACE HUB
15 mins ago
Potential winners that can change the playoff picture | NASCAR RACE HUB
23 hours ago
Regan Smith Breaks Down the Overtime Line | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Radioactive: Daytona – “(Expletive) destroyed is what I am.” | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
The NASCAR Race Hub crew debates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s chances of racing again at Daytona
1 day ago
Team Penske drivers try to guess, ‘What’s in the box?’ | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago