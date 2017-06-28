Joey is taking his promise to get Zack a donkey very seriously.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Joey Votto dons donkey suit to get ASG votes for Zack Cozart
Just now
Bryan Price was pleased with Reds’ production up and down the lineup
19 hours ago
Tim Adleman would rather be lucky than good
20 hours ago
Billy Hamilton on heating up: ‘Speed never slumps’
20 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Reds homer twice, plate 4 runs in 1st inning
20 hours ago
Cody Allen on Adrian Beltre’s go-ahead homer in the ninth: ‘He got me’
20 hours ago