Johannes Lochner wins his 1st 4-man bobsled World Cup

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) Johannes Lochner claimed his first four-man bobsled World Cup victory on Sunday.

The 26-year-old German, with his crew of Sebastian Mrowka, Joshua Bluhm und Christian Rasp, was fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 48.73 seconds, beating Alexander Kasjanov’s crew by 0.41 seconds.

The Russian, pushed by Alexey Zaitsev, Aleksei Pushkarev and Maxim Belugin, had a combined time of 1:49.14.

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis were third, 0.67 back.

Switzerland’s Rico Peter, fifth in Altenberg, still leads the standings after three races on 619 points, ahead of Kasjanov on 595 and Steven Holcomb on 554. The U.S. pilot – pushed by Carlo Valdes, James Reed and Samuel McGuffie – was ninth on Sunday, 1.51 back.