Bo Butner took his third Pro Stock win of the season with a perfect light in the final against KB Racing teammate Greg Anderson. Anderson and Butner had been the No. 1 and No. 2 qualifiers, with Butner defeating Val Smeland, Vincent Nobile and John Gaydosh en route to the final, where he won with a 6.601 ET. The two cars were nose-to-nose coming across the line, with Butner winning on the holeshot.

NHRA