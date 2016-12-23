John Carney Selects Two More Cabinet Members

Governor-elect John Carney announced two additional Cabinet selections on Thursday. Carney chose Rick Geisenberger as the Secretary of Finance and tabbed James Collins as the Chief Information Officer in the Department of Technology and Information. Geisenberger will be responsible for tax collection, economic and fiscal policy and management of the state’s resources. Collins will be overseeing the department that provides technological services to state organizations. He’ll also be the technology advisor to the Govenror.