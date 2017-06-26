John Daly withdraws from US Senior Open with injury

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) Two-time major champion John Daly has withdrawn from the U.S. Senior Open with a shoulder injury.

Daly has not played since he tied for 17th in the Senior PGA Championship on May 28. He was replaced in the field of the senior major beginning Thursday at Salem Country Club by Ted Tryba, an alternate from the Florida sectional qualifier.

Daly won the Insperity Invitational last month for his first PGA Tour Champions title. He is No. 11 on the tour’s money list. The former PGA and British Open champion missed the cut last year with rounds of 70-81 in his U.S. Senior Open debut.