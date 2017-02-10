John Force Racing honors California Highway Patrol with paint scheme

Robert Hight will race the world’s fastest patrol car this weekend in Pomona, California.

Designed to look like a CHP cruiser, the black-and-white paint scheme on Hight’s Chevrolet will celebrate the California Highway Patrol and Auto Club of Southern California during both NHRA events at Pomona in 2017.

The livery was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s season-opening Circle K Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, which will be shown LIVE at 4 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

Hight races the Auto Club Chevy Camaro SS for John Force Racing. Given the Auto Club of Southern California’s long relationship with the CHP, as well as the debut of the new NHRA Salutes First Responders program – which will highlight police, fire, medical and recovery services and the military at all 24 NHRA national events in 2017 – Hight says the timing for the tribute just “makes sense.”

“I am honored to be driving the Auto Club/CHP Chevrolet Camaro SS to kick off the 2017 NHRA season,” said Hight, the 2009 Funny Car champion. “This car makes sense on so many levels. First, this car helps kick off the NHRA’s Salutes First Responders program. And second, the Auto Club and the CHP are very close partners in keeping the California highways safe for all of the motorists. My race team is very excited after our testing in Phoenix and will be very motivated to get this car in the winner’s circle.”

CHP and John Force Racing aim to bring awareness to California’s Move Over Law by running the paint. California’s Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there’s a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck or construction vehicle on the hard shoulder.

“It was Auto Club who decided years ago to help stranded motorists on the road,” said 16-time Funny Car champion John Force. “They said, ‘We’re going out to get them.’ There was no one to protect them back then, so Auto Club stepped up with the ‘Highway Patrol Service.’ Then the CHP was founded, so Auto Club and CHP work hand-in-hand. Robert’s CHP car is really cool-looking, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”