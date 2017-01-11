John Harbaugh Gives Update On Offensive Coach Search

Head Coach John Harbaugh’s search for offensive coaches to add to the staff is ongoing, and he has plenty of options.

Harbaugh said last week that he wants to add creative offensive minds to the staff, including possibly a quarterbacks coach, but not limited to that. The Ravens currently don’t have a quarterbacks coach after Marty Mornhinweg was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through last season.

On Tuesday, Harbaugh was asked for an update on how his search is going.

“We’re in the process of talking to some different people,” Harbaugh said. “We have one in-house candidate, and we have candidates outside that we’re talking to – both professional and college coaches.”

The Ravens are reportedly in contact with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman, though the report said he would be a run-game specialist. Roman is also reportedly in the mix to coach quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns.

Roman worked as an offensive line assistant with the Ravens for two years (2006-2007), just before Harbaugh arrived in 2008. Roman also served as the offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco for four years.

“It has to be a guy that understands where we’re going offensively and how our concepts work,” Harbaugh said. “It has to be a guy that can really relate to Joe [Flacco] in a good way to help him and really do a good job on the field in terms of the technique stuff.”

Harbaugh was asked about the role of a quarterbacks coach in Baltimore. Harbaugh hasn’t always had one, as he prefers to have the offensive coordinator and quarterback work directly with each other given that quarterback is the center of the offense.

“The main communicator to Joe is going to be the offensive coordinator in our case,” Harbaugh said. “You don’t want a bunch of voices, I don’t believe, talking to your quarterback. You don’t want him to hear a lot of different ways of doing things. You want it to be straight forward coming from the play caller.

“When the quarterback and the play caller are on the same page, you’re a lot farther down the road. The most important relationship is between Marty Mornhinweg and Joe Flacco in terms of how we build this pass offense, and the offense generally, including his fundamentals and technique. The quarterback coach will be the guy who executes that.”

Harbaugh said Mornhinweg will be “very much involved” in picking who the new coach will be.

The head coach once again talked about the decision to retain Mornhinweg, saying he believes wholeheartedly that he’s the right fit for Flacco and the vision of what the organization wants the offense to become.

On Tuesday, Owner Steve Bisciotti was also asked about the decision to retain Mornhinweg.

“My quarterback seems happy with it,” Bisciotti simply said.