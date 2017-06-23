John Hunter Nemechek scores back-to-back NCWTS wins

John Hunter Nemechek took four tires on a pit stop with 10 laps to go and passed Johnny Sauter and Chase Briscoe with six laps to go to win the M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway.

Nemechek scores back-to-back victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after winning last week at Gateway Motorsports Park. The NEMCO Motorsports team turned around the winning truck from Gateway to race again at Iowa.

“It’s definitely special. All year we felt really good about this whole stretch of Gateway, Iowa, and Kentucky. Hopefully, we can go to Kentucky and make it three in a row,” Nemechek said. “Thank you to all my guys. They’re so determined and dedicated. They work as many hours as needed and this is fun getting to Victory Lane.”

Sauter gambled and stayed out when the caution came out for Matt Crafton’s hard hit with 15 laps to go after Grant Enfinger made contact with him.

Sauter held on to finish second on old tires with Brandon Jones, Grant Enfinger, and Christopher Bell rounding out the top five.

Briscoe made a big move to pass Crafton with 17 laps to go right before the caution came out. He took two tires under caution and slid back to seventh.

Sauter took the lead and won Stage 2 after a caution came out when Kaz Grala, Cody Coughlin, and Ben Rhodes got tangled up with three laps to go in the second stage.

The action was delayed for about 20 minutes on Lap 129 to clean up excess fluids from the incident involving Grala, Coughlin, and Rhodes.

Christopher Bell had the fastest truck early and made a move to take the lead from his teammate, Noah Gragson in the first Stage and held on for the Stage 1 win.

Kyle Busch Motorsports started on the front row with Gragson and Bell but battled through the field in the final stage with Gragson finishing in sixth-place right behind Bell.

