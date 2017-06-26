John McEnroe said something stupid about Serena Williams (again)

That’s actually really, really good if you think about how, say, the 500th-best football player is making millions on an NFL team or the 500th-best baseball player is a relief pitcher on the Dodgers or something. But in tennis, being 500th in the world means financial strife and anonymity – playing futures events in front of 25 people in Vero Beach. So it has less pizazz if you say “Serena could beat someone in the top 500,” even if I think that’s still pretty damn impressive.

I think Serena could pull some games, at minimum, from plenty of male players because of her powerful, accurate serve and there’s definitely a level where she’d be able to win matches in this frivolous theoretical that people love to discuss. That level also includes beating McEnroe, who said years ago that he could still beat Serena in even his 50s.

No. No you couldn’t. But the fact that he’s said so, years before his newest formulation on the same meaningless take, shows that Johnny Mac is just milking this one for attention and I, like many others, have fallen for it again.

Susan Mullane Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports