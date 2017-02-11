John Ross Wants That 40 Record Before Surgery

John Ross has a torn labrum in his shoulder that requires surgery. But he is putting it off to dazzle scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Washington’s John Ross, one of the top WRs in the 2017 NFL Draft. But he injured shoulder in 2016 and will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in that shoulder. But he doesn’t plan to have that surgery until after the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ross’ agent, Brad Cicala, told NFL insider Ian Rapoport that Ross will also go through a March 11 pro-day. Then a week after his pro day workout, he will undergo the procedure. Ross’ surgery was originally reported by DraftAnalyst.com.

It usually takes a player three to four months to recover from such a procedure. So he will likely miss his rookie camp, organized team activities and minicamps. However, he should be ready in time for the start of his team’s training camp.

He might have been ready for all of the above had he undergone the procedure right after the season. But Ross will be one of the fastest men in the NFL the minute he signs his contract. And there was no way he was going to miss an opportunity to show his speed.

He has been clocked in as low as 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash while at Washington. So he naturally wants to see if he can break Chris Johnson’s combine record of 4.24 seconds. But now, we have to wonder if missing the offseason will hurt his draft stock.

It hurts a rookie receiver badly to miss the offseason program, especially with the rules on practice hours. But if he breaks the record, there may be a team out there that takes him early anyway.

