John Travolta isn’t known for his excellence when it comes to presenting at awards shows.

The actor was tasked with introducing Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s performance at Sunday night’s 2017 Grammy Awards but could not read the teleprompter.

“For sure I’m not going to be able to read that prompter, but I’m excited to be here,” the clearly-flustered star said.

After rambling for a couple of minutes, trying to buy some time in hopes the text would get bigger, the 62-year-old eventually opted to go the old-fashioned route by reading the cards he had in his pocket.

Travolta infamously flubbed “Frozen” star Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Oscars calling her “Adele Dazeem.”